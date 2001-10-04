KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell Chains Up For Sale in Singapore

Dallas-Tricon Restaurants International is going to sell its KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell fast-food chains in Singapore, in line with the company's refranchising program. A Tricon official refused to reveal the actual selling price for the three fast-food chains, comprising 70 KFC, 30 Pizza Hut and six Taco Bell outlets. The three franchises generate sales of more than $110 million, accounting for 25 percent of the fast-food business in Singapore. -Business Times, Singapore

