KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell Chains Up For Sale in Singapore

October 4, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dallas-Tricon Restaurants International is going to sell its KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell fast-food chains in Singapore, in line with the company's refranchising program. A Tricon official refused to reveal the actual selling price for the three fast-food chains, comprising 70 KFC, 30 Pizza Hut and six Taco Bell outlets. The three franchises generate sales of more than $110 million, accounting for 25 percent of the fast-food business in Singapore. -Business Times, Singapore