Burger King Announces Partnerships with DreamWorks and Nickelodeon

October 10, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Miami-Burger King Corp. will sign an alliance with DreamWorks SKG to jointly promote animated and live-action films, and will also enter a multiplatform partnership with Nickelodeon.

Burger King's new strategic alliance with DreamWorks encompasses five theatrical animated releases, beginning with "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron" in May 2002, and first rights to all future live-action, TV, music and home entertainment properties. The Nickelodeon deal includes plans to expand Kids Meal and Big Kids Meal programs, as well as sponsorship of Nickelodeon's GAS (Games and Sports) Network. -PRNewswire