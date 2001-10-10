Burger King Announces Partnerships with DreamWorks and Nickelodeon
Miami-Burger King Corp. will sign an alliance with DreamWorks SKG to jointly promote animated and live-action films, and will also enter a multiplatform partnership with Nickelodeon.
Burger King's new strategic alliance with DreamWorks encompasses five theatrical animated releases, beginning with "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron" in May 2002, and first rights to all future live-action, TV, music and home entertainment properties. The Nickelodeon deal includes plans to expand Kids Meal and Big Kids Meal programs, as well as sponsorship of Nickelodeon's GAS (Games and Sports) Network. -PRNewswire