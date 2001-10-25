Auntie Anne's Tests Frozen Custard Concept

<b></b>

October 25, 2001 1 min read

Gap, Pennsylvania-Auntie Anne's Inc. is testing a frozen custard concept called Auntie Anne's Cre-amo Classic Cones. The stand-alone test unit is located in Moorestown Mall, Moorestown, New Jersey, and will be tested for several months before others are opened next year.

The units, which are designed to fit side-by-side with Auntie Anne's pretzel and cookie locations, will serve frozen custard and sweet fruit ice alone or twisted together in waffle cones baked on-site. Cre-amo locations will also serve specialty drinks including smoothies and frozen fruit drinks. -Nation's Restaurant News