Go beyond single-niche marketing and develop several niches.

November 7, 2001 1 min read

Don't get attached to one segment of the marketplace just because it's bringing in profits right now. Develop several niches. Remember that the economy is constantly in flux and that the customers who are brining in the most revenues for your company today may not be your best customers in the future. By catering to several niche markets , you can avoid disaster if your main market disappears.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business