Molly Maid Brings Education to the Forefront

December 4, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-Residential-cleaning franchise Molly Maid began a new program to help employees improve their standard of living. With Spanish as the first language of half of its employees, the franchise launched a pilot program last year to offer on-site English as a Second Language instruction to employees. The program is expected to add GED and Adult Basic education courses. Molly Maid currently has 28 employees attending classes while earning their standard hourly wage. -Franchising World