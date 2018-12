Be sure you understand the precise legal relationship between your business and a leasing company.

Some people consider the leasing company the sole employer, effectively insulating the client from legal responsibility. Others consider the client and the leasing company joint employers, sharing legal responsibility. Have an attorney review your agreement to clarify any risks.

