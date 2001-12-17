Proper Training

Here's how to make sure your employees know exactly what to do:

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

First, tell your staff why you want to train them and then promptly start a program. Schedule the sessions during breakfast or lunch and provide the meal. Rent or but audio and video training programs,. Some may even be available at your local library.

Reward positive performance. Verbal feedback is always appreciated. Consider regarding superior behavior in a more tangible way.

This sounds silly, but make sure everyone-including you-smiles when they're on the phone.

Customers can hear the smile in your voice, and it can have a big impact. Finally, remember training sessions don't have to be long. Fifteen to 20 minutes a day can be worth thousands of dollars in improved performance.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ