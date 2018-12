Have employees share the benefits of training with everyone.

March 3, 2003

When you send someone off to training, have him or her conduct a lunch-hour recap of the training session for people whose jobs can benefit from it. Why not pass around the knowledge and skills at a fraction of the price?

