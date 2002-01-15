Starting a Business

Planning Ahead For Productivity, Part 2

Don't-leave-it-till-the-last-minute tips that'll get you in gear.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Shale Paul, a personal effectiveness coach in Tallahassee, Florida, offers more tips for taking action:

  • Honor your personal work style. "When are you most creative? When is the best time for you to do routine chores, exercise, study, communicate, even nap?" Paul asks. "Understand and honor your style, and you'll be more effective. Ignore it, and you'll work at less than optimum capacity."
  • Make the first touch a decisive one. The first time you touch a document, you need to put it where it can be dealt with. That could mean taking immediate action, forwarding it to someone else, or putting it in a "to be handled later" file.
  • Follow the WIFO principle. WIFO stands for worst in, first out, which is Paul's technique for dealing with those unpleasant tasks you'd rather avoid. Once you finally get the task done, Paul says, "Chances are, you'll find that you spent nearly as much time worrying and rescheduling it as you did actually doing it." So assuming the task meets your priority requirements, simply get it done and out of the way.
  • Schedule a weekly cleanup time. No matter how skilled you become at scheduling, prioritizing and delegating, there will always be times when you feel overwhelmed by too much work. "You may find it helpful to pick a time each week as a cleanup period," Paul advises. "This is the time you'll mentally review your priorities and dispose of all those little things that have built up during the week."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market