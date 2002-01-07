Franchise Conference to be Held in New Jersey

January 7, 2002 1 min read

Elizabeth, New Jersey-Existing and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in exploring franchising opportunities in New Jersey's urban areas are invited to attend a conference at the Winfield Scott Ballroom in Elizabeth, New Jersey, January 16. Representatives from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the International Franchise Association and various franchises will discuss how franchising can be used as a development tool and how to get into franchising.

For more information, visit www.njeda.com/IFAregistration. --New Jersey Economic Development Authority