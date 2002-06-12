Get Your Children Involved

Children can be very enthusiastic about the most routine tasks.

Let children apply stamps or labels to envelopes or let older children sort mail by name or ZIP code. Remember to keep their tasks age-appropriate. If you give a 3-year-old a task he or she can't perform well, the child will get upset, you'll be frustrated, and you'll probably have to redo the task yourself, thereby wasting a lot of time and energy. Giving children tasks they can perform well allows them to feel important. They will have a sense of contributing to your business and you will be able to get some tedious chores off your plate.

