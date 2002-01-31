Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin' Donuts, Togo's Plan Major Expansion in New York

January 31, 2002 1 min read

New York City-Allied Domecq Quick Service Restaurants, franchisor of Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin' Donuts and Togo's, plans to add a combined 320 units in the New York City, Long Island and Westchester area over the next several years, primarily in multi-branded locations.

Single and multi-unit operators and investors are now being sought to take advantage of this opportunity and are invited to attend one of two open house events at the LaGuardia Marriott in East Elmhurst, February 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. Corporate development, business, licensing, training and marketing executives will discuss franchise opportunities at the event.

For more information, visit www.dunkin-baskin-togos.com. -Nichol & Company Ltd.