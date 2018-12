<b></b>

Tempe, Arizona-As Coldstone Creamery continues to ramp up expansion, the ice cream company has launched an evolved prototype design in the hopes of drawing customers, while, at the same time, improving its ordering process. The new design includes an assembly-line ordering process, bringing Coldstone's ice cream and mix-ins to the center of attention. D├ęcor, furnishings and menu boards have also been updated. -Nation's Restaurant News