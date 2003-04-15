Think Individuality

There's no such thing as appealing to the masses when you consider the total population of America.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Look at the individuality in America. We tend to view the 260 million-plus people living in the United States as a mass market. But there are no mass answers anymore. If you take 100 people who have one foot on a block of ice and the other foot in a fireplace, you can argue that the average person is comfortable. In reality, no one's average. And that goes for all the various segments of our population, too. Whether you're talking about ethnic, gender, socioeconomic or regional groups, you have to remember that everyone within those groups is an individual. You've got to stop looking for mass solutions.

One way to do this is to develop a strong database. With the help of technology, it's easy to set up a file on every customer you have, with numerous fields that indicate what makes each customer unique. After all, the more information you have about your customers, the more powerful your ability to reach them in a customized, personal way. Today's consumer is looking for an island of personalization in a sea of one-size-fits-all.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market