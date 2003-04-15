Think Individuality

There's no such thing as appealing to the masses when you consider the total population of America.

April 15, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Look at the individuality in America. We tend to view the 260 million-plus people living in the United States as a mass market. But there are no mass answers anymore. If you take 100 people who have one foot on a block of ice and the other foot in a fireplace, you can argue that the average person is comfortable. In reality, no one's average. And that goes for all the various segments of our population, too. Whether you're talking about ethnic, gender, socioeconomic or regional groups, you have to remember that everyone within those groups is an individual. You've got to stop looking for mass solutions.

One way to do this is to develop a strong database. With the help of technology, it's easy to set up a file on every customer you have, with numerous fields that indicate what makes each customer unique. After all, the more information you have about your customers, the more powerful your ability to reach them in a customized, personal way. Today's consumer is looking for an island of personalization in a sea of one-size-fits-all.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business