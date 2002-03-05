First McDonald's Snowmobile Drive-Thru

<b></b>

March 5, 2002

Stockholm, Sweden--McDonald's Corp. has opened its first drive-thru restaurant for snowmobilers in Piteaa, Sweden, a city located about 400 miles north of Stockholm. A McDonald's spokesperson said the company got the idea for the new drive-thru after learning that nearly 6,000 snowmobiles were registered in Piteaa. In addition to adding the snowmobile-friendly drive-thru, the McDonald's also made room in its parking lot to accommodate up to 60 snowmobiles. -Associated Press