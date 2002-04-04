Go with a trusted source.

April 4, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're looking into buying radio time, talk to some business people you respect who already do some radio advertising. Get the name of a trustworthy media rep from a friend in the business community or a colleague from a local service organization. Or just call one of your favorite radio stations to get the process started. A rep usually handles just one station, or sometimes an AM and FM pair of co-owned stations.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales