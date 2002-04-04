Radio Advertising
When you're looking into buying radio time, talk to some business people you respect who already do some radio advertising. Get the name of a trustworthy media rep from a friend in the business community or a colleague from a local service organization. Or just call one of your favorite radio stations to get the process started. A rep usually handles just one station, or sometimes an AM and FM pair of co-owned stations.
Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales