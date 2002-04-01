Allegra Acquires Intsy-Prints

Troy, Michigan--Allegra Network LLC has acquired the assets and franchise agreements of Insty-Prints Inc., a move that is projected to advance Allegra from the fourth largest printing franchise in the world to the third. This is the third acquisition Allegra has completed in the last seven years. In 1995, the company acquired Zippy Print, and in 1998 Allegra acquired Quik Print and Instant Copy.

Some of the Insty-Prints locations will retain their brand name while others will transition to the Allegra Print & Imaging name. -Allegra Network LLC

