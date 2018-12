The press release is the basic currency of public relations--it's the $1 bill.

April 11, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Almost everything that happens in public relations starts with a press release. A press release announces news. People who receive press releases expect them in a certain format. While creativity is normally a great ingredient in marketing, your press release should follow press release standards. It still gives considerable range to your cleverness.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales