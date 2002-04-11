Up Periscope: Sub Shops Scouting Twin Cities

Minneapolis--Seeking to capitalize on a booming market for sandwich stores, a flotilla of sub shops is dropping anchor in the Twin Cities. Now fewer than six chains, both national and regional, have expanded their operations here in the past year, or plan to do so in 2002. If all six follow through with their intention, there would be no fewer than 60 new sub stores in Minnesota this year.

Sub chains making their move in the Twin City market include Subway, Blimpie, Quizno's and Pickerman's. -CityBusiness: The Business Journal

