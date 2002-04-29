Creating Your Company Brochure

Treat your brochure like an important part of your marketing arsenal.

When used correctly, brochures can position your company against your competitors, communicate the benefits of your product or service, and motivate prospects to take action.

Brochures usually have only a matter of seconds to capture someone's interest. So make sure yours has a readable, eye-catching design and focuses on what the customers will receive rather than on what you do.

Use compelling headlines, subheads and photos, and always end with a call to action and your phone number. Remember, your brochure is your calling card. It doesn't have to cost you a fortune, but its contents better be right on the money.

