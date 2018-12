When pitching your business to the media, a stand-out photograph speaks a thousand words.

All too often, publications that report on businesses are stuck with stale, sitting-at-the-desk photos of company executives that reporters and photo editors have seen thousands of times. To distinguish your business from the crowd, seek out the photogenic aspects of your business and strive for novel shots.

