Target Practice

Don't launch an advertising program until you know <i>exactly</i> who your customers are.

March 27, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Before you spend a lot of money planning an advertising campaign, you must know who is most likely to buy from you. Ask yourself the following questions:

Who will buy my product or service? Am I selling to individual consumers or to businesses?

Why will they buy it?

Where and how do my competitors advertise?

Am I positioning my product or service correctly? If you face a great deal of competition, you might want to look for a market niche.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business