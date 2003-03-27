Target Practice
Don't launch an advertising program until you know <i>exactly</i> who your customers are.
1 min read
Before you spend a lot of money planning an advertising campaign, you must know who is most likely to buy from you. Ask yourself the following questions:
- Who will buy my product or service? Am I selling to individual consumers or to businesses?
- Why will they buy it?
- Where and how do my competitors advertise?
- Am I positioning my product or service correctly? If you face a great deal of competition, you might want to look for a market niche.
