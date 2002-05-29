Make a Splash

Your terrific idea won't go anywhere until you get into the minds of customers.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even if your product is the first in the marketplace, you may not achieve the success you've hoped for if you neglect your marketing efforts. If you don't make any noise, eventually somebody else will get credit for being first.

Here's a guy who did make a lot of noise: He came up with the idea to manufacture portable storage sheds. The shed is delivered, empty, to your front door. You load it and then call for a pickup truck to come get it and store it in a secure compound. His idea grabbed people because he did plenty of marketing to key niche groups like people preparing to move, college students going home for the summer and retirees looking to downsize from a home to a condo.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business

