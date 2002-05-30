Local Motion

It pays to take a closer look at the businesses down the street from yours.

There are many ways you can benefit from nearby businesses. For instance, consider the customer traffic they generate. Perhaps those companies and their employees could become your customers, or maybe it would be convenient and efficient for you to be their customer.

Also, look at how they will enrich the quality of your company as a workplace. Does the vicinity have an adequate selection of restaurants so your employees have places to go for lunch? Is there a nearby day-care center for employees with children? Are there other shops and services you and your employees might want conveniently located?

