The strategy you take depends on a variety of factors.

May 19, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to print advertising, the range of options includes newspapers, circulars, a wide variety of magazines and more. All these avenues, however, are currently facing pressures (both good and bad) due to changes in technology and the explosion of advanced database marketing capabilities. In particular, general publications are facing tough times.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales