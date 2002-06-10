AAFD and HP Announce Co-Marketing Agreement

<b></b>

June 10, 2002 1 min read

San Diego--The American Association of Franchisees and Dealers has entered into a co-marketing agreement with Hewlett-Packard to offer discounts on IT products and Internet services to members. Through the HP affiliate program, AAFD members can take advantage of special pricing on HP and Compaq products and receive discounts on Internet services through the AAFD Suppliers Network, which links to HP's online store featuring technology solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. -Hewlett-Packard Co.