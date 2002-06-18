Quizno's Serves Kids a Helping of Education

June 18, 2002 1 min read

Denver - In an effort to establish itself as a family-friendly chain, Quizno's Corp. has teamed with National Geographic to bolster sales of its Quiz Kidz meals. The company revamped its signature Quiz Kidz meals in January by getting rid of the toy traditionally offered with its kid's meals. Instead, the company began offering games and puzzles created by National Geographic World, the children's version of National Geographic magazine. Next month, the chain's 1,500 restaurants will unveil a miniversion of National Geographic World that includes jokes, puzzles, games and short stories about animals. - Denver Business Journal