McDonald's Chicken Flatbread Item Almost Too Popular

Oak Brook, Illinois--It's the kind of problem restaurants dream of--a menu item that's so popular they have to stop advertising it. The pita-like grilled chicken flat bread sandwich recently launched by McDonald's created such a stir with customers that last week the hamburger chain advised its restaurants to take down their in-store promotional materials so they didn't run out.

To meet demand, McDonald's is working with its flat bread vendors to increase supply levels and expects to begin aggressively marketing the sandwich soon. The sandwich, which is part of the New Tastes Menu, is scheduled to be phased out in August but several franchisees said they may lobby to keep it around. -Dow Jones

