My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Consider These Issues Before Buying Insurance

One size does not fit all when it comes to insurance. Ask yourself these 9 questions before purchasing insurance to determine your needs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Despite the proliferation of "package policies," insurance is not a one-size-fits-all issue. You need to understand what your risks are, how much liability you can handle, and what you need to cover.

Some issues to consider:

  • Do you own or lease your property? As an owner, you're responsible for the building and its contents. As a renter, you need to cover your equipment, supplies and inventory.
  • Is your work performed solely in your office or plant, or do you routinely travel with equipment and inventory, or work off-site?
  • What is the likelihood that your product could cause injury or damage? To what degree?
  • Have you made provisions in case you suddenly die or become disabled?
  • Do you have employees who work from their own homes or take equipment or materials home with them?
  • Are there other businesses you depend on but have no financial interest or control in?
  • Does your company own vehicles, or do you use your personal car in the course of business?
  • What types of personal insurance, such as medical, disability and life, do your employees need?
  • How important is insurance to your ability to offer a competitive compensation and benefits package in order to attract and retain high-quality employees?

Excerpted from The Small Business Encyclopedia, Start Your Own Business and Entrepreneur magazine ("Needs to Know"). All information is intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an insurance agent.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It

Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Grow Your Business Fast (Without Rushing)

Wellness Brand Moon Juice Has Plenty of Haters -- and Its Founder Is Cool With That