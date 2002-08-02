Expansion News--Dunkin' Donuts, Valvoline Instant Oil Change, Weed Man

August 2, 2002 1 min read

Randolph, Massachusetts--It won't be long until Californians can enjoy coffee and baked goods from Dunkin' Donuts. Several years after exiting the California market, Dunkin' Donuts is opening a new store in Sacramento, California, a location co-branded with Baskin-Robbins and Togo's. -Dunkin' Donuts Inc.

Lexington, Kentucky--Valvoline Instant Oil Change has launched a program designed to put qualified investors in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex on the fast track to becoming quick-lube operators. Through this program, VIOC will handle selection, purchasing, permitting and construction of choice locations--steps that can take as long as 16 months--allowing the company to present new franchisees with "ready to go" opportunities at the time of signing. -Nichol & Co.

Scarborough, Ontario--Growing Opportunities Inc. of Rochester, New York, recently purchased the sub-franchising rights to 32 Weed Man territories in upstate and western New York. The lawn-care franchise territories will be sold to dealers who typically buy multiple territories. -Weed Man