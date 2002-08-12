McDonald's Launches Multi-Branded Restaurant Inside Smithsonian

August 12, 2002 1 min read

Washington, DC--McDonald's has opened a new flagship restaurant at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. In addition to offering McDonald's menu favorites, the 1,000-seat location is serving offerings from Boston Market and Donatos Pizzeria, both of which are wholly owned subsidiaries of McDonald's.

Aiding in the operation of this multi-brand restaurant are technologies from Radiant Systems Inc., an Atlanta systems provider. McDonald's is using Radiant systems to ensure order accuracy and allow customers several payment options, including cashless and pre-paid. -Radiant Systems Inc.