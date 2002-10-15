McDonald's Has High Hopes for Red Roofs

October 15, 2002 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's restaurants are getting a new look: red roofs. Around Chicago, many city and suburban restaurants already have made the shift, either painting their roofs red or installing shiny red metal shingles as part of a chain-wide effort to grab more attention from finicky fast-food customers, a spokesperson for McDonald's said. Since the 1980s, McDonald's roofs have typically been brown or another muted color, but now red is hot, so the company is telling owners that red is "highly recommended" for the roofs of most new or remodeled outlets. -Chicago Sun-Times