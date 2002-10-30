Coverall Expands to the Caribbean

October 30, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--Coverall Cleaning Concepts, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in the Dominican Republic, the system's first in the Caribbean. Coverall has seen tremendous growth over the past few years. Since 1998, the company has grown from 4,419 franchisees to 6,647 franchisees in 2001.

The Dominican Republic franchise will provide cleaning services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Service offerings include routine cleaning as well as a menu of specialized and premium services including carpet cleaning, lawn maintenance and fire/flood cleanup. -Business Wire