Irradiated Burgers to Appear at Local Dairy Queens

December 20, 2002 1 min read

Minneapolis--Dairy Queen announced plans to roll out SureBeam Corp.'s electron-based irradiation technology at some of its eateries in the northeastern and southwestern United States in 2003, following a successful test-marketing effort in Minnesota. Irradiation, a process that uses electricity as an energy source to eradicate harmful bacteria like E. coli, listeria and salmonella, has been endorsed by such organizations as the American Medical Association and the Centers for Disease Control. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the technology as an effective method of food processing. -San Diego Union-Tribune