Expansion News--Church's Chicken, Crescent City Beignets, Panera Bread, Quizno's

January 24, 2003 2 min read

Atlanta--Church's Chicken has completed a deal with WETCO Restaurant Group LLC to convert 35 company-operated restaurants throughout Louisiana into franchise ownership. This sale represents part of the ongoing business strategy of AFC Enterprises, Church's parent, to convert hundreds of its company-owned units to franchise units. In addition, WETCO has signed an agreement to build an additional 14 Church's restaurants. -Primezone

Houston--Crescent City Beignets has signed development agreements for Memphis and the Dallas Metro area. The first of six Memphis locations should open mid-year. The new Dallas Metro agreement, which covers the cities of Frisco, Lewisville, Carlton and Addison, includes four units. -Crescent City Beignets

St. Louis--Panera Bread Co. signed an agreement with franchisee Dallas-Fort Worth Bakery LP to repurchase the development rights to the Dallas market. As part of the agreement, Panera is purchasing one bakery-café and will sign an agreement to manage the other three existing units in the Dallas area. -Nation's Restaurant News

Denver--Quizno's plans to launch an ambitious expansion in the Baltimore metro area, aiming to quadruple its size in the region. The sandwich shop chain plans to open as many as 40 franchised locations by the end of next year. Four new eateries should be up and running by the end of the first quarter. -Baltimore Sun