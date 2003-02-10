Burger King to Help Franchisees Restructure

February 10, 2003 1 min read

Miami--Burger King Corp. has launched a financial restructuring initiative to address the financial challenges of the fast-food chain's financially distressed franchisee operations. The company wants the initiative to help franchisees with short-term liquidity, the ability to meet franchisee obligations and the need to reinvest in their business. In the restructuring, Burger King said Trinity Capital will act as a neutral third party and negotiate the quickest possible resolution among the franchisees, lenders and Burger King Corp. -South Florida Business Journal