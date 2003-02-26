International Franchise Expo to be Held in April

<b></b>

February 26, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Washington, DC--Prospective franchisees can meet with franchise leaders and hear from representatives from more than 200 franchise companies at the International Franchise Expo, April 11-13 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. In addition to housing exhibits from hundreds of franchise opportunities, the IFE will also offer seminars and symposia covering topics like industry trends and owning a single unit. Seminars are free to all attendees; registration is required for the symposia. For more information on the International Franchise Expo, visit www.franchiseexpo.com. -International Franchise Association