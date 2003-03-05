Six Continents Franchisees Concerned About Rumored Hostile Takeover

Atlanta--The IAHI, the owners' association of Six Continents Hotels, announced its concern over a rumored hostile takeover for Six Continents PLC. "We believe this would be the absolute worst time for change of control with the company," said Jay Fishman, IAHI board of directors chairman. "We are in the weakest business environment in the history of the modern hotel industry."

Fishman pointed out that the owners' operations would be jeopardized by a breakup of the hotel group, which would destroy the synergies of the Priority Club Rewards program, a common reservation system, the equity of Internet sites, preferred vendor relationships, strategic alliances and more. -Business Wire

