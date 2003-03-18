YEO Opens First Center in Russia

Growth of entrepreneurship in the country makes YEO's entrance especially welcome.

Young Russian entrepreneurs now have the ability to take part in networking and educational opportunities, thanks to the opening of a Young Entrepreneurs' Organization (YEO) chapter in Moscow in February. The first in Russia, the Moscow chapter was opened through a partnership between YEO (a peer-to-peer network and resource organization for entrepreneurs under 40) and The U.S. Russia Center for Entrepreneurship (a provider of education and network learning activities for entrepreneurs in Russia).

"There has been drastic change in Russia which fosters opportunity," says Brien Biondi, CEO of Alexandria, Virginia-based YEO. "YEO has the chance with The U.S. Russia Center for Entrepreneurship to advance the scope and role of entrepreneurs in Russia while extending its hand to support, educate and encourage entrepreneurs globally."

Membership is open to the under-40 founders, co-founders, owners or controlling shareholders of businesses with gross annual revenues exceeding $1 million. Through their YEO membership, entrepreneurs have access to the organization's 4,700 members, making connections and gaining knowledge within their industry and around the world. "By introducing the young Russian entrepreneurs to the extensive networking and knowledge resources of YEO through The U.S. Russia Center for Entrepreneurship, says Biondi, "these members now have immediate access to a global network of peers."

To that end, the Russian YEO chapter is creating an exchange program where Russian members will come to the United States for one week and spend time working in a similar U.S. YEO member company. Plans are also underway to open a second Russian YEO in St. Petersburg.