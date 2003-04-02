Cold Stone Creamery Makes its Houston Debut

April 2, 2003 1 min read

Scottsdale, Arizona--Cold Stone Creamery is celebrating its entry into Houston with store openings in the MarqE Entertainment Center and the Village Arcade Shopping Center. Both stores held their grand openings on March 29, with a percentage of opening week ice cream sales benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Texas Gulf Coast.

Cold Stone Creamery has more than 355 locations in 32 states and the Caribbean, and plans to establish 1,000 stores by 2004. In Houston alone, the company plans to open 40 locations in the coming years. - PRNewswire