Revamped Design News--Fazoli's, RadioShack

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lexington, Kentucky--Columbus, Ohio, brand development and design firm Fitch:Worldwide has been working with 400-unit Fazoli's to create a new motif for the fast-casual Italian restaurant company. Some of the changes Fitch has generated include open interior restaurant windows that allow guests to peer into kitchens and the addition of a cold case holding fresh salad ingredients. -Business First

Fort Worth, Texas--RadioShack has successfully tested a new design for its stores in Jacksonville, Florida, and plans to roll out the concept for up to 300 more nationwide this year. The stores have improved traffic patterns, more colorful graphics and displays that are easily and cheaply changed. The checkout counter has been moved to the center of stores to prevent bottlenecks. In all, the concept frees up about 25 percent of the average store's square footage. -The Business Journal of Jacksonville

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Best Businesses You Can Start for Under $1,000

Starting a Business

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.