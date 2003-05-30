Revamped Design News--Fazoli's, RadioShack

May 30, 2003 1 min read

Lexington, Kentucky--Columbus, Ohio, brand development and design firm Fitch:Worldwide has been working with 400-unit Fazoli's to create a new motif for the fast-casual Italian restaurant company. Some of the changes Fitch has generated include open interior restaurant windows that allow guests to peer into kitchens and the addition of a cold case holding fresh salad ingredients. -Business First

Fort Worth, Texas--RadioShack has successfully tested a new design for its stores in Jacksonville, Florida, and plans to roll out the concept for up to 300 more nationwide this year. The stores have improved traffic patterns, more colorful graphics and displays that are easily and cheaply changed. The checkout counter has been moved to the center of stores to prevent bottlenecks. In all, the concept frees up about 25 percent of the average store's square footage. -The Business Journal of Jacksonville