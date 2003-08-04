Fantastic Sams Sold in Bankruptcy

August 4, 2003 1 min read

Anaheim, California--A California bankruptcy court has cleared the way for a group of investors to acquire hair-care franchise Fantastic Sams for just over $17 million from its debt-laden parent Opal Concepts Inc. Cheveux Acquisition, a group formed by four entrepreneurs who own the New England franchise rights for Fantastic Sams, won the bankruptcy auction over another franchisee group. -Reuters