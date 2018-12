Learn how to improve your Web site by browsing the competition.

September 1, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To get an idea of what you want your Web site to accomplish, identify and visit the three best sites on the Web that relate to your company and your plans. Check out how they look, what they contain, and how they attempt to attract and retain visitors. This should give you an idea of what you want your site to do and how to do it.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business