Undercover Search Finds Valvoline Instant Oil Change the Best Among Oil Chains

September 23, 2003 1 min read

Lexington, Kentucky--Peter Meyers, alias The Wall Street Journal's "Cranky Consumer," has chosen Valvoline Instant Oil Change as the "Best Oil Change" in his undercover investigation. He had found Valvoline Instant Oil Change to provide the fastest, most thorough and "best experience" among the chains visited by six drivers in different locales around the country. Meyer stated in his column that," Valvoline Instant Oil Change delivered the quickest (and most comprehensive) service: 18 minutes from arrival to departure." -Nichol & Company Ltd.