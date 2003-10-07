Roark Capital Group Acquires FastSigns International Inc.

Atlanta--Roark Capital Group, a private equity firm, has acquired FastSigns International Inc., a franchisor in the sign and graphics industry. Founded in 1985, FastSigns has a network of more than 440 franchised stores located in 43 states and six countries, with systemwide revenues of approximately $200 million. As a part of the transaction, Neal Aronson, managing partner of Roark Capital Group, becomes chairman of the board of directors for FastSigns.

FastSigns is Roark Capital's third acquisition of a franchise organization. In May 2003, Roark Capital acquired Money Mailer LLC, the second largest shared mail advertising company in the United States, with more than 250 franchisees mailing over 120 million envelopes annually to more than 17 million homes on behalf of 30,000 businesses. Roark Capital also owns Carvel Corp., the leading manufacturer of branded ice cream cakes in the United States and a top producer of premium soft-serve ice cream with over 425 franchised and food-service locations and 5,700 supermarket outlets. -The Inside Pitch

