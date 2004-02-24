Dreyer's Buys U.S. Haagen-Dazs Shoppe from General Mills

February 24, 2004 1 min read

Oakland, California-Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Inc. has purchased the U.S. Haagen-Dazs ice cream shop franchise business from General Mills Inc.

Haagen-Dazs has 236 ice cream parlors across the United States and Canada that will now be owned by Dreyer's. Dreyer's had previously obtained a license for the brand in the U.S. when it combined with Nestle Ice Cream Co.

Dreyer's now handles all the manufacturing and marketing of the Haagen-Dazs ice cream in the U.S. Nestle and Dreyer's control about 18 percent of the U.S. ice cream market and 36 percent of the superpremium segment, according to Dow Jones. -Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal