Panera, In-N-Out Burger Score Top Marks in Survey

Villa Park, California-In-N-Out Burger and Panera Bread Co. garnered top marks in Sandelman & Associates Inc.'s "2003 Awards of Excellence," based on customer-satisfaction ratings in a survey of 62,205 users across 61 U.S. markets during the year.

The pair tied for the No. 1 spot, followed by Me-n-Ed's Pizza and Chipotle, which tied for the No. 2 spot. The others in the top 10 were Atlanta Bread, Chick-fil-A, Pat & Oscar's, Corner Bakery, Imo's Pizza and Baja Fresh.

Subway was the highest rated chain on availability of healthful and nutritious food, while Chipotle was highest rated on order accuracy. Hardee's was the most improved burger chain. Boston Market scored points as the highest-ranking national chicken chain, and Papa John's headed the national pizza category. The highest-rated chains for cleanliness were Chipotle, In-N-Out Burger and Papa Murphy's Pizza. McDonald's outscored all other chains on overall appeal to kids. -Nation's Restaurant News

