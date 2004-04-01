Franchises

Sister Act

Working together is helping these women build a healthy franchise.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For sisters Nancy and Terri Dickman, a change in careers proved the apple never falls far from the entrepreneurial tree. Nancy, 40, an executive for AT&T Wireless, and Terri, 42, a forensic nurse at a women's sexual assault clinic, were both looking to escape high-stress jobs.

Inspired by their mother, who owns a fitness center with her own sister, the two women teamed up and purchased a Contours Express franchise-a women-only fitness and weight-loss center-in April 2003. At the franchise, which is located in Longwood, Florida, members move through a 29-minute aerobic and strength-training circuit while listening to a prerecorded audiotape. Nancy and Terri attended a five-day training class to learn the equipment and safety procedures. They also learned some tips on running a healthy business along the way.

"The biggest challenge of owning your own business is marketing [to attract new clients]," Nancy says. Once women see the program in action, she adds, the memberships seem to sell themselves.

Their franchise currently has 201 members, each paying a $149 enrollment fee and a $29 per month membership fee. With more potential members signing up to get ready for swimsuit season, Nancy and Terri are hoping to triple their 2003 sales by May 2004.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Jazzercise Still Thrives After 50 Years... and Its Startup Fee Is Only $1,250

Franchises

How a Colorado Home-Improvement Franchise Found Its Market

Franchises

This Junk Hauling Franchise Helps Seniors Declutter and Relieve Anxiety