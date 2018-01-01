Sarah Pierce

More From Sarah Pierce

From Dream Chaser to Dream Maker
Starting a Business

From Dream Chaser to Dream Maker

Meet 3 entrepreneurs who never "made it big" until they started helping others reach the same dream.
6 min read
Convert Passers-By Into Purchasers
Marketing

Convert Passers-By Into Purchasers

Take advantage of event crowds by getting people off the street and into your store.
5 min read
3 Perks That Work in Lieu of Raises
Growth Strategies

3 Perks That Work in Lieu of Raises

Keep employees happy with creative benefits they'll value more than money.
5 min read
Stretch Your Dollar With Horizontal Marketing
Marketing

Stretch Your Dollar With Horizontal Marketing

Partnering with a company that shares your target market saves you time and money.
4 min read
The Business of Politics
Marketing

The Business of Politics

A surge of young voters is fueling a niche market that targets their growing passion.
6 min read
Surviving a Seasonal Business
Starting a Business

Surviving a Seasonal Business

It takes a year-round effort to maximize profits in your peak season. Here are 4 principles to get you there.
6 min read
Top 10 Fast Food Franchises
Franchise

Top 10 Fast Food Franchises

Want supersized sales figures? Here are the hottest food chains around the country.
4 min read
Leaving the Rat Race
Starting a Business

Leaving the Rat Race

Making the transition from a 9-to-5 job requires a leap of faith. Here's how 3 entrepreneurs finally cut the strings.
6 min read
Thanks, Mom
Starting a Business

Thanks, Mom

5 simple lessons from the women who raised them helped these entrepreneurs succeed.
6 min read
Pump It Up
Starting a Business

Pump It Up

Rising gas prices can mean rising profits, if you play it smart.
5 min read
A Place for the Home Based
Starting a Business

A Place for the Home Based

Shared work spaces give solo-preneurs offices to call their own.
4 min read
Spring Into Style
Lifestyle

Spring Into Style

Need a new work wardrobe? Check out this season's must-have office attire.
10 min read
Pay Me, I'm Irish
Starting a Business

Pay Me, I'm Irish

St. Patrick's Day means a giant pot o' gold for some local Irish bars.
4 min read
Spirit of the Entrepreneur
Starting a Business

Spirit of the Entrepreneur

These 5 characteristics will take you far as you start your business.
5 min read
The Future of Customer Service
Starting a Business

The Future of Customer Service

Mobile technology is changing the way consumers search for answers.
4 min read
