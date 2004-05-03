Carlson Wagonlit Open Business-Travel Web Site

May 3, 2004 2 min read

Minneapolis-Carlson Wagonlit Travel introduced a Web-based travel service for businesses. The i-Selects system helps businesses organize and manage their travel activity in one place, a Carlson spokeswoman said.

Companies who sign up for the service pay $5 for each online transaction and, for an extra $10, can make up to two phone calls to live travel agents at the company to help with trips within the U.S. and three phone calls for each international trip. Companies can also opt to manage their travel needs by talking to live advisors, but in that case they will pay $15 per transaction. Companies that sign up for i-Select will have access to a core package of available products and services, all based on Carlson Wagonlit Travel's proprietary online booking tools. These tools can find the cheapest fare, or the most convenient itinerary, and remember companies' travel policies and limits.

Carlson said the new service is its response to online travel booking services like Orbitz or the Web sites maintained by the different airlines. The company said it thinks it can deliver a better package and more support because of its long history of providing value-added travel information. Carlson Wagonlit Travel is a unit of privately owned Carlson Cos. Inc. -Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal